Students collaborate at Madison Center

Now in the second year of their collaboration, the School of Ballet Arizona and the Phoenix Youth Symphony Orchestras will continue their remarkable partnership with the performance of “The Sleeping Beauty,” June 3–5 at the Madison Center for the Arts.

In the midst of the pandemic, these two groups formed a partnership that brought student artists together in hope, joy and artistry. The young artists endured some of the toughest artistic conditions, dancing and playing with masks, outdoors and in nonstandard spaces — and produced a collaborative performance of “Swan Lake” at the Desert Botanical Garden last May.

This year, they will work together once again, this time, bringing the charms and grandeur of classical ballet with elaborate choreography, memorable characters, and Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, to the stage.

Audience members will get a glimpse of the progression in ballet and musical training from intermediate to advanced-level students on the verge of professional careers, as they perform the treasured fairy tale full of curses, magic and fantasy.

Tickets are available at www.balletaz.org or by calling 602-381-1096. For more information, visit www.balletaz.org/school or www.pysorchestras.org.