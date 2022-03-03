Sunnyslope artists host Art Detour 34 event

Art Detour 34 has an outpost in Sunnyslope.

Larry and Sandra Ortega launched Obliq Art in downtown Phoenix as a brick-and-mortar gallery. Then they played with the idea of working with other artists and launched Sunnyslope Open Studio and the Slope Plein Air fest. When the pandemic closed gallery events, pop-ups created options for creatives to show work and connect.

As the couple continued to convert their secluded studio/home in the mountains of the “Slope” into gallery space, they launched a series of private events called Soirees to connect creatives from all over the Valley.

“We added additional areas for display in our ‘hidden in the hills’ location,” Larry said. “Part gallery, part studio, part urban farm, just seemed like a fabulous way of showing work.”

This year marks their second year participating in Art Detour at their home studio, and they have organized an Open Studio Tour. It’s their first shared gallery opening, and they will be joined by Hector Ortega and Joey Melinda Morgan.

The Open Studio Tour will be held Sunday, March 27, from noon until “the golden hour,” at the home studio, 1844 E. Cinnabar Ave., Phoenix. Attendees can meet the artists and view their work, most of which will be available for purchase.

If you go, Ortega asks that people park on the street; the road to the home is private and narrow. For more information, visit www.larryjortega.com and click on the “Art Detour 34” link.