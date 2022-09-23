The Madison hosts new exhibition

The Madison Center for the Arts welcomed Bryson Bost’s “Into the Wild: A Journey of Mindfulness, Imagination, and Presence” to The Gallery at The Madison Aug. 5. The show will run in the art exhibition space through Dec. 20.

Bost is a maximalist painter dedicated to the immersive nature of details. He aims to provide an optimal viewing point from every distance through patterns and hatchwork. Through this viewing point, he hopes that all those who choose to explore his paintings are rewarded with whimsical moments no matter how far they may be from the painting.

“The purpose of The Gallery at The Madison was to showcase talented artists, like Bryson Bost, in more ways than performing arts to help expand the arts within our community,” said Ari Levin, executive director of The Madison.

Bost will also teach a masterclass series to the students in the Madison School District, which will run from Sept. 2 through Nov. 4, with a student art show scheduled for Nov. 7, 5–7 p.m., to showcase their art alongside Bryson’s works. The student art show will be open to the public.

The Gallery is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to the public. The Madison Center for the Arts is located at 5601 N. 16th St, Phoenix. For more information, visit www.themadison.org.