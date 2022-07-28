The Nash hosts Emerging Artist Series

Downtown Phoenix’s resident jazz club, The Nash, frequently hosts local, emerging musicians, and tonight, featured artist Danny Morissett (alto sax) will be joined by Liam Connor (trumpet), David Paonessa (piano), Vincent Thiefain (bass) and Holly Chaput Channell (drums).

Morissett is a jazz saxophonist from Phoenix. The 2020 Sunnyslope High School grad is currently a junior at Arizona State University’s School of Music. He studies with saxophonist Bryon Ruth and has performed in an ensemble under the direction of Lewis Nash. Already amassing significant professional performing experience, Morissett embraces a wide variety of musical genres, performing in both R&B and jazz settings. His original compositions embody his diverse influences from R&B, soul, jazz, classical and J-Pop music.

Morissett and friends will present a soulful night of standards and original compositions beginning at 7:30 p.m. and featuring the music of David “Fathead” Newman, Charlie Parker, Benny Golson, George Cables and more.

Tickets are $20/$10 students (25 and under w/ ID).

The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix. For additional information and tickets, visit www.thenash.org or call 602-795-0464.

Tagged jazz, live music, The Nash, Things to do in Phoenix