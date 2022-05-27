The Nash hosts jazz workshops in June

From Dennis Rowland guiding jazz vocals to Carly Bates exploring the Neo Soul sound, The Nash Summer Workshops will help develop new musicians and artists during its June sessions.

The Nash 2022 Summer Jazz Workshops will be held for one-week sessions beginning June 6. Workshops are three hours long, Monday through Friday, in mornings and afternoons. Registration is $150 per workshop.

Workshops available include “Improvisation Essentials” with Pamela Morita, June 6–10, open to all ages and experience levels; “Jazz Combo Workshop” with Adam Roberts, June 13–17, open to all students with at least one year of experience on their instrument; “Trad Jazz Workshop” with Richard Brennan and Liam Connor, June 20–24, open to all students with at least two years experience on their instrument; “Neo Soul Workshop” with Carly Bates, June 20–24; “Latin Jazz Workshop” with Raul Yañez, June 27 – July 1, open to all students with at least two years experience on their instrument; and “Vocal Jazz Workshop” with Dennis Rowland, June 27 – July 1, open to all ages and experience levels.

The Nash is located at 110 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix. For additional information or to enroll in the summer program, visit www.thenash.org and look for “The Nash 2022 Summer Workshops” link under the “Education” tab, or call 602-795-0464.