Abrazo to host April 6 hiring event

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital will hold a hiring fair for clinical and support positions from noon to 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 6.

Job opportunities in many departments are available, with hiring bonuses for eligible positions. Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital is located at 1930 E. Thomas Rd.

Abrazo Health is one of Arizona’s largest health systems, with advanced expertise in cardiovascular, stroke and neurosciences, complex orthopedics and spine, minimally invasive surgery and maternity services. Abrazo recently announced plans for a new medical campus and hospital in Buckeye.

To register for the hiring event, contact Abrazo recruiter Kathi Athey at kathi.athey@tenethealth.com or call 714-767-6056. For information on current opportunities at all Abrazo locations or to apply for a specific position, visit www.abrazohealth.com/careers.