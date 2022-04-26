AIA elevates two Phoenix architects

Two Arizona architects are joining the three percent of American Institute of Architects (AIA) members who have been honored for making significant contributions to the profession by being elevated to the College of Fellows.

Jason Boyer of Boyer Vertical and Mark Ryan of TreanorHL are among 88 member-architects to be recently elevated as Fellows.

Boyer and Ryan served on the Arizona Institute of Architects Phoenix Metro board together for four years. The two will be celebrated in the 2022 AIA College of Fellows Investiture Ceremony on June 24 in Chicago.

The fellowship program was developed to elevate architects who have achieved a standard of excellence in the profession and made a significant contribution to architecture and society on a national level.