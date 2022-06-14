Britt named president of Phoenix College

The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) and Phoenix College (PC) announced that Dr. Kimberly Britt will serve as the next president of PC. Britt will replace interim president Dr. Clyne Namuo, who served in the role since March 2021. Britt assumed her new role June 1.

Britt has 25 years of experience in higher education, and when selected as president, was serving as the vice president of Academic Affairs and the accreditation liaison officer at PC, overseeing 17 academic departments as well as the academic support services.

She holds a doctorate in higher education from the University of South Carolina, a master’s degree in English from Northwestern State University and a bachelor’s degree in English from Charleston Southern University.