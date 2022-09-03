Business Roadmap Series returns

Those who are ready to start a business in Phoenix are invited to attend the Phoenix Public Library’s StartUpPHX Business Roadmap Series, offered in both English (Business Roadmap) and Spanish (Mapa Para Su Negocio). The eight-session series is geared to help Arizona entrepreneurs with specialized expertise in legal issues, target markets, budgeting, and pricing, setting milestones and accessing capital.

The new series got underway in August and presentations are held in person inside StartUpPHX at Burton Barr Central Library. Additional Business Roadmap and Mapa Para Su Negocio series are scheduled to be offered online and at additional Phoenix Public Library locations throughout the fall. The next series kicks off Sept. 6 and will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 5–7 p.m at Burton Barr. An online series begins Oct. 1.

Registration is required. Visit https://calendar.phoenixpubliclibrary.org for location, schedule, and registration details.

StartUpPHX is a discovery space for business entrepreneurs, combining elements of a co-working space with expert library fact-finding services and resources located on the 2nd floor of Phoenix Public Library’s flagship, Burton Barr Central Library.

For more information, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org/startupphx or call 602-262-4636 during business hours.