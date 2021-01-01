Find business support at StartUpPHX

Phoenix Public Library’s hive@central, an entrepreneurial resource and services program, is now StartUpPHX. Providing refreshed programing, resources and networking opportunities to local business creators, StartUpPHX provides free robust services and support for entrepreneurs.

Specialized programs such as “Developing a Lean Business Plan,” “New Business Startup,” “You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know About…Communication” and more are available for anyone wanting to bring new and local business ideas to fruition.

Visit https://www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org/StartUpPHX to learn more.