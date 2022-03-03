Find small business help at March open house

The 19North Community Alliance is teaming up with area partners to present a free Small Business Resource/Assistance Open House event.

The event will be held Wednesday, March 23, from 2–7 p.m., in the atrium at 1717 W. Northern Ave.

All area entrepreneurs and small business owners are invited to stop by and meet organizations that want to help businesses thrive by offering information on small business grants, technical support, website development, startup funding, workshops and other resources and guidance.

For additional information, email shannon@19north.org or visit www.19north.org.