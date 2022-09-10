Furniture showroom opens at Christown

American Furniture Warehouse celebrated the grand opening of its newest Arizona showroom Aug. 1.

Located in the former Costco space at Christown Spectrum Mall, the showroom doors opened to Phoenix shoppers with exclusive access to factory overstock items and special purchases at marked-down prices. The opening of the Christown showroom coincided with the most inventory AFW has had in its 47-year history.

Founder and CEO Jake Jabs said, “We are excited to open our newest store and will be able to better serve our many customers in Phoenix. We will deliver the same great prices, and the same great service that we do at our Gilbert and Glendale stores.”

AFW’s third Phoenix-area showroom will give Arizona shoppers even more opportunity to find affordable furniture, and, according to the company, is just the beginning of its continued Arizona expansion strategy.

Christown Spectrum Mall is located at 1646 W. Montebello Ave. For additional information about American Furniture Warehouse, visit www.afw.com.