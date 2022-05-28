Hodge named manager at nonprofit advocacy organization

Lisa Hodge was named Finance and Operations manager at the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits in April.

Hodge, who brings more than 10 years’ experience in Arizona’s nonprofit sector, also is a board-certified music therapist and holds a Master’s in Music Therapy from Arizona State University.

She previously handled responsibilities in finance, operations, community programs, human resources and clinical music therapy internship training programs. Hodge spent five years as operations manager at the nonprofit Higher Octave Healing, Inc. after serving as Community Programs Coordinator and Music Therapist during her nine-year tenure with the organization.

For more information about the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, visit www.arizonanonprofits.org.