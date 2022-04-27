Labine to head Arizona Science Center

In March, Guy Labine officially began as Arizona Science Center’s Hazel A. Hare president and chief executive officer. Labine, selected through an extensive executive search process, most recently served as CEO of Science North, a Canadian science center located in Sudbury, Ontario since 2011.

He led funding efforts and opened Canada’s third digital laser IMAX Theatre at Science North and is the executive producer of the IMAX films “Wonders of the Arctic” and the forthcoming “Jane Goodall’s Reasons for Hope,” a documentary grounded in Jane Goodall’s philosophy of hope, drawing on historical footage of her early primate research and her current work as a global advocate for environmental and wildlife conservation.

Arizona Science Center, located at 600 E. Washington St. in downtown Phoenix, features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, a range of interactive online science content, the Dorrance Planetarium, and the Irene P. Flinn Giant Screen Theater.

