Local nonprofit adds board members

One Step Beyond, Inc., a Phoenix-based provider of programming and services for adults who have intellectual disabilities, recently announced the appointment of six new board members to a three-year term.

The new board members include North Central resident Hugh Knoell, who is an architect, founding principal and design leader of Knoell & Quidort Architects. He has more than 40 professional awards for planning and design of residential, commercial and community projects.

Also joining the board is Mary Lou Micheaels, a retired educator who has been a longtime advocate for public education, including six years of service on the WESD Governing Board.

For more information, visit www.osbi.org.