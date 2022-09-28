Medical center supports staff with lactation suite

Gina Shirah, MD FACS, held a ribbon cutting in May to celebrate a newly established lactation suite at HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center (between the Outpatient Diagnostic Unit and the Emergency Department).

The suite was created in conjunction with the Women Physicians Leadership Council, whose purpose was to create a comfortable and encouraging space for breastfeeding team members to address one of the challenges women are faced with when they return to work.

The CDC says that breastfeeding is an investment in health, and there are numerous benefits for baby and mom. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that, if possible, infants be exclusively breastfed for the first six months with continued breastfeeding while introducing solid foods for a year or longer.

At work, moms have unique challenges with breastfeeding. Most do not have enough time or access to space to help bridge the gap between home and work. This is especially true with new physician moms. Only 30 percent are successful in reaching one year of breastfeeding, meaning on average, they only breastfeed for three-and-a-half months.

The HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center is located at 250 E. Dunlap Ave. For additional information, visit www.honorhealth.com or call 602-943-2381.