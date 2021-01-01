New center offers professional mental health care in North Central

Mental Health Center of America is now accepting patients at its North Central Phoenix location, which opened Jan. 10.

The building of Mental Health Center of America (MHCA) began back in 2020. Co-founders and Arizona natives, Jason Law and Dr. Ryan House had become increasingly aware of the need for comprehensive and professional mental health care from their own personal experiences with mental health.

“Navigating our current mental health system is confusing and overwhelming. Knowing where to start, who to trust, and even what to aim for has been difficult. Getting multiple different providers to collaborate on the same treatment plan was nearly impossible,” said Law, who also serves as CEO.

Law and House spent endless hours meeting with community health care providers, administrators, and, most of all, patients in an effort to identify the needs in mental health care, before pooling their resources together to develop a potential solution.

MHCA, a multidisciplinary, out-patient, mental health center was formed to be a patient’s first and last step in their mental health journey. According to House, care at MHCA starts with a meeting with one of the center’s doctors for a comprehensive psychological assessment, which is then followed by a multidisciplinary and integrated “teams” approach to treatment planning that provides comprehensive, supportive and evidence-based care for each patient.

Therapeutic services, designed to treat the mind and body, are provided by the health team, who serve individuals enduring mental health related symptoms such as anxiety, depression, grief, trauma, obsessive thoughts, self-harm, impulsive behavior, suicidal thoughts, addiction and more.

“MHCA is designed so that each patient feels supported regardless of where they are at in their mental health journey,” he added.

The North Central office is located at 7600 N. 15th St., Suite 100, in Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-704-2345 or visit www.mentalhealthcenter.com.