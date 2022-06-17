New dementia care campus opens

Hospice of the Valley’s (HOV) new Dementia Care and Education Campus held a grand opening celebration April 19. HOV leadership was joined by Governor Doug Ducey and City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego as they officially welcomed residents to the campus at 3811 N. 44th St.

The decision to bring the facility to fruition was based on two major factors. First, Arizona has the highest growth rate of people living with dementia in the U.S. By 2025, an estimated 200,000 Arizonans will be affected — a 43 percent increase from 2018. Second, Alzheimer’s and other dementias are Arizona’s fourth leading cause of death.

Modeling an innovative, state-of-the-art approach to comprehensive dementia care, this is a first-of-its-kind campus. Whether a loved one is just starting to show signs of dementia, or is advanced and needing hospice care, the campus provides resources to help with every step of the caregiving journey.

The campus will open in phases, and in addition to serving people with all stages and all types of dementia, it will offer individualized care; provide caregivers with compassionate support; and help families navigate the challenging dementia journey by bringing vital resources together in one place.

To learn more, call 602-767-8300 www.dementiacampus.org.