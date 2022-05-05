New trampoline park to host grand opening party, May 7

The indoor trampoline park Sky Zone has officially opened its newest location in Phoenix.

Located at 928 W. Camelback Rd. in Phoenix, (northwest corner of 7th Ave. and Camelback Rd.), Sky Zone features a variety of attractions, including its trampolines, zipline, air courts, Drop Zone, Mega Launch, SkySlam, Ultimate Fusion Dodge Ball Court, Toddler Zone and more.

To celebrate the new location, Sky Zone Central Phoenix will host a grand opening party for residents Saturday, May 7, from noon to 4 p.m. The event will include a ribbon cutting, free food, music and giveaways, as well as special guest appearances by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix Suns Gorilla.

Tickets are limited to building capacity, and guests are encouraged to book their ticket online to confirm a spot. The cost for a 90-minute open jump ticket is $22; $15 for a “toddler” jump (ages 5 and younger). Jumpers must also purchase “SkySocks” in order to participate ($5).

To purchase tickets, visit www.skyzone.com/centralphoenix. For additional information, call 602-899-5453.