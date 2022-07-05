Pest control company is a family affair

By Kathryn M. Miller

What began more than 40 years ago with an interest in do-it-yourself pest control has grown from one store in Mesa to five stores Valley-wide, including one in North Central Phoenix.

Joe LaBrie, director of operations at the family-owned Bug & Weed Mart, shared that his father, Jim LaBrie, purchased a little store called Do it Yourself Pest Control in 1979.

Over the years, the company become a true family-owned business. Joe joined the company in 2010. A few years ago, his sister, Cara, joined the family business to manage the marketing side of things. Jim remains at the helm and oversees finance.

Joe said that the company does things differently than many big box home improvement stores. The team focuses on educating consumers on how and when to use their professional-grade products.

“Our job is to really kind of break it down for the consumer. You know, what’s in that bottle and what to expect if used right. And we’ll show them exactly how to apply those products and kind of hold their hands through the process,” he said.

He added that “bug season” in the Valley is perpetual.

“Since we don’t get frost very often or have snow in Phoenix, the ground never gets so cold that the bugs completely go away for very long periods of time. We don’t really have an end to the bug season. But without a doubt, the warmer months are the busier months for most people.”

For those who may be new to DIY pest control and have questions, Joe says, “Come on in and talk to us. If you can’t, call us, we’ll walk you through it.”

In Phoenix, visit Bug & Weed Mart at 5030 N. Central Ave. For additional information, go to www.bugweedmart.com or call 602-265-0046.