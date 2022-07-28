Progressive sale returns to designer consignment shops

The Valley’s fashionable family of designer consignment shops, My Sister’s Closet, Well Suited and My Sister’s Attic, will offer residents some hot deals this summer with the return of their annual seasonal sale.

My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited will host their annual Summer Progressive Sale Aug. 13–25, The event will offer 20 percent off beginning Aug. 13–14, progressively increasing the savings by 10 percent every couple of days until reaching 70 percent off, Aug. 24–25. My Sister’s Attic will follow this markdown schedule with selected Red Dot items.

“This time of year we know it’s not the weather that’s bringing these shoppers through our doors, but instead it’s the massive savings off high-end designer clothing, handbags, shoes, furniture, accessories and more,” said CEO and founder Ann Siner.

The sale ends Thursday, Aug. 25, at close of business and all My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited locations will be closed Friday, Aug. 26, in preparation for the Fall Unveiling. The unveiling event takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, with doors opening at 8 a.m. at My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited locations, when shoppers will get their first opportunity to purchase thousands of designer clothing, handbags, jewelry and more.

In North Central, visit My Sister’s Closet at Biltmore Fashion Park, 2502 E. Camelback Rd., Suite. 175. Call 602-954-6080 for additional information. To find other Valley locations, visit www.mysisterscloset.com.