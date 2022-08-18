Risas named finalist for Torch Awards

Local dental care provider Risas Dental and Braces announced that the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) have named the company as a finalist for the 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics.

The annual award program recognizes local businesses that generate a high level of trust among their employees, customers, and their communities.

Risas Dental was selected by an independent panel comprised of business and community leaders based on the character of the company’s leadership, how an authentic culture is being fostered, how the company prioritizes its relationship with customers and the impact the company is making in their community.

Since its inception, the company has provided $8.2 million in free dental care to the community through signature campaigns including Labor of Love and Mother’s Day Dental Makeover or partnerships with schools and health fairs.