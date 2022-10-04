Sky not the limit for AZCREW speaker

Kiah Erlich, head of Astronaut Sales and Corporate Partnerships for Blue Origin, will be the 2022 AZCREW Woman Icon speaker.

AZCREW, the commercial real estate organization that exists to transform the industry by advancing women globally, presents its annual Woman Icon Speaker series Oct. 12 at Arizona Country Club, 5668 E. Orange Blossom Ln., in Phoenix.

As the first point of contact for future astronauts, Erlich leads Blue Origin’s astronaut sales team and corporate partnerships for all businesses across the company. She grew up on the Central Coast of California watching rocket launches out of Vandenberg Air Force Base. At 16, she started taking flying lessons and is a licensed pilot. Erlich continued flying in college where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Management from Auburn University and an MBA in Aviation from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. She began her career at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“I think it’s the unknown and the mystery behind it,” Erlich said about the intrigue of space. “It’s the freedom to dream and create anything you want. It’s infinite with no parameters, no ceilings, and no walls. It really lets your creative mind run loose. And we all love mystery. We did it as kids when we explored the beach, or went snorkeling in the ocean, or explored a forest. It’s the explorer in all of us.”

AZCREW’s October event begins with networking and a reception on the patio at 4:30 p.m. The presentation begins in the Arcadia room at 5:30 p.m. The event wraps up with networking and reception on the patio at 6:30 p.m.

For additional event information or to apply for membership, visit www.arizonacrew.org.