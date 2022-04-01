Sustainable furnishings retailer joins pop-up events

Neighbor, a local outdoor furnishings company, is teaming with Uptown Plaza’s Local Nomad, a gift and clothing boutique, to host a pop-up shop featuring their sustainable products this month.

Based in Phoenix, Neighbor was founded by three furniture industry veterans who recognized the need for better alfresco living experiences. The company says that it embraces both high-design and community building with its sustainable products. Its collection of modular and transitional furnishings brings an indoor aesthetic outdoors, with durable, weather-resistant materials that don’t sacrifice beauty or feel.

The furniture is crafted from FCS-certified teak and a curated collection of Sunbrella fabrics. They are continuing to evolve their offerings with sustainability in mind, and recently launched a Low Chair made of recycled ocean- and landfill-bound plastic.

Neighbor will have their outdoor living room set up on site at Local Nomad, located at 100 E Camelback Rd., (www.localnomadshop.com) Saturday, April 9, and April 23 from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Visitors will be entered to win various giveaways from the furnishings company.

Valley residents can also check out Neighbor products at their boutique showroom in Phoenix, located at 515 E. Grant Street, Suite 109. The showroom is open for walk-ins Tuesday through Friday from 1–4 p.m. or by appointment on Saturdays. For more information, visit www.hineighbor.com.