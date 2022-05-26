Valley Metro names new CEO

The Valley Metro board of directors announced in March that Jessica Mefford-Miller will serve as the agency’s new chief executive officer.

Mefford-Miller brings 15 years of experience connecting people and places through transit at Metro Transit, where she led a team that delivered bus, light rail, paratransit and microtransit across the St. Louis, MO, metropolitan region.

Valley Metro is the regional public transportation agency providing coordinated transit services to residents of metro Phoenix — from regional bus, streetcar, light rail and paratransit service to alternative commuter solutions.