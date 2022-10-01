Women take the lead for C3 development

Evolve Ventures recently celebrated its third anniversary, which was made sweeter by the fact that it is set to bring to market two unique development ventures of its own.

The company’s managing principals, Amy Malloy and Heather Personne, combined their almost 50 years of experience to form a firm they say is “committed to thinking, acting and transacting differently in an ever-changing market.”

“As true developers at heart, we view our position as women leaders as a unique asset to our firm, providing an often-overlooked perspective in the historically male-dominated industry,” said Personne. “We’ve had great success in evolving mixed-use developments beyond strip complexes into dynamic centers of redevelopment for the community. And we believe that the experience of women, who typically make many of the purchasing decisions in the family, should be top of mind for developers.”

Services include real estate strategy, market analysis, site selection and due diligence, entitlements, permitting and design, construction management, financial analysis and deal structuring, leasing and asset management.

It also is in the process of developing two of its own projects, one of which is in Midtown Phoenix. Selected for the sites’ walkability and opportunity to revitalize intersections, C3 is located on the northeast corner of Clarendon Avenue and 3rd Street.

The company and its partners successfully rezoned a vacant infill land parcel to comply with the Walkable Urban Code and to accommodate a ground-up 22-unit, three-story, multi-family development community. The unit and hardscape design focus is on street engagement to prioritize the pedestrian experience, and critical shade is provided along the street frontage to maximize walkability.

The units range in size from around 565-square-foot 1-bed/1-bath units to 1,290-square-foot 2-bed/2.5-bath units. The company says it anticipates that the units will rent for $1,500–$2,400/month.

The project is shovel-ready, and the Evolve team is looking to bring units to market in the third quarter of 2023.

For more information, visit www.evolveventuresphx.com.