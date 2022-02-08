Drought Pipeline update: Glendale Avenue and 21st Street

February 2022
Beginning Feb. 14, installation of the 66” drought pipeline will enter Glendale Avenue at 21st Street. As this happens:
This phase of work is expected to take six to eight weeks.
The purpose of the Drought Pipeline Project is to ensure all residents have access to safe, reliable, clean drinking water during future times of shortage on the Colorado River. The primary importance is for customers to have access to an alternative water supply in North Phoenix
North Phoenix residents (more than 400,000 people) are served exclusively by Colorado River water treated at two water treatment plants. The new pipelines and pump stations will be used to alleviate the effects of drought, by ensuring that water supplies from the Salt and Verde Rivers are available to north Phoenix during future shortage on the Colorado River.
For additional information and updates, call 602-235-2666 or visit www.phoenix.gov/droughtpipeline.