VFW post celebrates 75th anniversary

Named in memory of Private Joseph F. Monfort, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9400 was chartered June 2, 1947. This month, the post will celebrate its 75th anniversary with the community.

Monfort, an Arizona native and regular Army enlistee, was captured when Corregidor fell on May 6,1942. He died in a POW camp Jan. 17, 1945. He is now buried at the National Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii.

Since the post’s first muster on April 16, 1948 (with the first phase of the building completed in September of that year), it has served as a meeting place in Phoenix for new and old Veterans alike. The torch has been passed through five war generations keeping its focus of providing a trusted space for camaraderie and support for the community.

In celebration of its 75 years of service, Post 9400 will hold a day-long anniversary celebration June 11.

All veterans and their families are invited to attend the event, which kicks off with a Cub Scout Pancake Breakfast at 8 a.m. The day includes a Jobs and Benefits Fair from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Employers will be present who are looking to hire veterans. In addition, VA medical and disability experts will be available to provide veterans with assistance.

Another highlight of the day: a Ribfest, taking place 5–7 p.m. ($20 or $35 for two) and free Uptown Angels performances at 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., followed by dancing at 7 p.m. World War II veterans are being honored at the event (and can enjoy the Ribfest event for free).

VFW Post 9400 is located at 804 E. Purdue Ave., Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-678-2726, visit www.vfw9400az.org or follow the post on Facebook: @VFWpost9400fan.

