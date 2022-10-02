From the Editor: October 2022

Hello, North Central Neighbors!

Can you feel it? There is definitely a hint of fall in the air, and our October issue is practically bursting at the seams with seasonal dining options, live performances, family-friendly festivals and other fun things to do this month.

We also check in with our area schools, one of which is on our cover this month: Washington High School. The newly reinvigorated Garden Club is reclaiming the school garden space and cultivating food and community in the process.

Speaking of community, a new coworking space, CoOperate will celebrate its grand opening in the Melrose District with a First Friday ribbon-cutting event, followed by an art showing at its resident Savidan Gallery. The space will host half a dozen local artists, and the community is invited to come out and show their support Oct. 7 and beyond.

Our October Café Chat takes a look at the growing trend of ghost kitchens, two of which are in the North Central area. These kitchens are an innovative response to the challenges that the past few years have presented restaurant owners, and you might be surprised to find some area favorites working out of these shared spaces.

We round out the issue with local community, business, and generational news and information. And don’t miss this month’s adorable Pet of the Month, Winston. As always, we appreciate your readership and hope you enjoy our October issue!

