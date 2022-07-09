Back-to-school donations needed

The Valley nonprofit Phoenix Rescue Mission will provide an estimated 600 Arizona students with free uniforms, shoes and school supplies during its annual back-to-school event, and it is asking residents for their support.

The nonprofit is accepting school supply donations at its warehouse, as well as purchases from its Amazon Charity List until July 18. Items needed include as backpacks, gym shoes, writing utensils, hygiene items and school uniforms.

“As inflation continues to raise the prices of everyday essentials, many underserved members of the community may find that supplying their child for educational success is difficult,” said Ken Brissa, Phoenix Rescue Mission CEO. “We’re excited to alleviate these stressors for parents and give children the confidence and resources they need for a brighter future.”

The event will take place on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Kuban Elementary School (3201 W. Sherman Street) in Phoenix, where students will pick out what they need. Students and families joining the event are referred by their local elementary schools in west Phoenix.

In addition, Spanish-speaking volunteers are currently still needed for the event. For more information about Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Back to School event, latest community care initiatives, and how to get involved, visit www.phoenixrescuemission.org.