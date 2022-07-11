BG’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive continues

While the Phoenix Mercury and fans across the country continue to await the safe return of Brittney Griner, the mission that the WNBA star began in 2016 continues.

The community has rallied together to continue BG’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive in partnership with the Phoenix Rescue Mission. With the help from fans and teams around the WNBA and NBA, the drive has collected more than 500 pairs of shoes and raised more than $12,000 for the Phoenix Rescue Mission this year.

To continue the momentum, FirstBank is hosting collection bins at retail locations throughout the Valley for fans to donate new or gently used shoes. In North Central Phoenix, visit FirstBank branches at 20th St. and Camelback Rd. or Glendale and 19th Ave. Visit www.efirstbank.com for details.

The drive will continue throughout the 2022 season and, in addition to FirstBank branches, fans can bring donations to all Mercury home games or to the Team Shop at Footprint Center during business hours. Visit https://mercury.wnba.com or www.footprintcenter.com for details

To make a monetary donation to Phoenix Rescue Mission through the drive, visit www.phxmission.org/valley.