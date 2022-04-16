Childhelp to host annual fundraiser

Dedicated to the treatment and prevention of child abuse and neglect, Childhelp will host its 15th Annual Childhelp Wings Fashion Show Sunday, April 24, at 10 a.m.

This year’s theme, “A Day in Wonderland,” highlights the childlike wonderment that features heavily in the classic tale “Alice in Wonderland.” The luncheon will feature a live and silent auction, as well as themed giveaways and a fashion show featuring local families and celebrities. Children, teens and adults will strut the runway wearing the latest fashion trends courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue and Cheeky Chic Baby and Kids Boutique.

Held at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa, proceeds from the event will benefit Childhelp’s Arizona programs and services provided to abused and neglected children in Arizona through the Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Center of Arizona dedicated to Linda Pope (CCCAZ).

The nonprofit depends on funds raised from programs and events such as The Wings Fashion Show, to directly support programs serving children and their families in the community.

To purchase tickets, make a donation or request sponsorship information, visit www.childhelpwings.org or contact Leah Digirolamo at ldigirolamo@childhelp.org.