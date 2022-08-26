Council approves EV Roadmap

In a 9–0 vote June 15, the Phoenix City Council approved the Transportation Electrification Action Plan (TEAP), more commonly referred to as the “EV Roadmap.” It charts an aggressive path toward 280,000 electric vehicles on Phoenix streets by 2030.

The Roadmap informs on accelerating a transition to EVs and guides homebuilders, developers, business owners and employers on best practices to provide infrastructure for electric vehicle charging. It also includes strategies to increase accessibility and affordability of electric vehicle ownership, as well as to convert a portion of the city’s light duty fleet to EV.

Learn more about this program and others that are part of the city’s environmental sustainability goals at www.phoenix.gov/sustainabilitysite.