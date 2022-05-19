Duet founder inducted into Hall of Fame

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging announced that Rev. Dr. Dosia Carlson was inducted into the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame at an April 27 ceremony.

“We couldn’t think of anyone more deserving than Dosia,” said Ann Wheat, executive director, Duet. “She has always cared deeply about seniors. Four decades ago, she had a vision to create an organization where every person ages with compassion, dignity and hope. Today, we continue to carry out her vision and legacy by serving thousands of Arizonans each year.”

The Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame pays tribute to the remarkable women whose commitment and contributions have played a significant role in the development and quality of life in Arizona.

Among her many other service pursuits, in 1981 Carlson founded Beatitudes Center for Developing Older Adult Resources, which changed its name to Duet: Partners In Health & Aging in 2009. She served as executive director through 1994. Carlson passed away January 2021 at the age of 91.

­Wheat added, “Throughout her life, Dosia was involved in multiple pursuits, from author and composer, to serving her congregation and community. She was a resounding testament to life of service to others.”

Three living legacies (Sheila Grinell, Governor Janet Napolitano and Dr. Victoria Mary Stevens) and three historical legacies (Dosia Carlson, Edna Landin and Dr. Pearl Tang) were added to the 167 women who have been inducted into the Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame. Each woman has left a lasting legacy in her field. Kate Gallego, Phoenix Mayor, and The Honorable Katie Hobbs, Arizona Secretary of State, served as honorary co-chairs of the event.

For additional information about Duet, call 602-274-5022 or visit www.duetaz.org. Learn more about Arizona Women’s Hall of Fame at www.azwhf.org.