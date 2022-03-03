North Central News

 
Home / Community / Event will support local pit bull rescue

Event will support local pit bull rescue

March 2022

The 10th annual Rethinc Advertising Rescue Rinse event, being held this month, will take on a more personal note for the company.

This year’s Rescue Rinse will raise funds in memory of a beloved office dog, Zona, to support One Love Pit Bull Rescue (photo courtesy of Rethinc Advertising).

“We started the agency back in 2008,” shared principal Stephanie Olsen, “and after a year in business we really wanted to do something to give back. We had an office in Old Town Scottsdale with a carpet cleaning company next door so had easy access to water. We got together to try to find something that was near and dear to all of our hearts, and we all agreed…dogs. We decided to turn the parking lot into a dog wash to raises money for local, small shelters that sometimes miss out on the large charity events, galas, black tie events.

“Each year we try to pick a new partner to try and spread the love (and funds) as much as possible.”

This past year, the company lost its beloved office dog, Zona, and are honoring her this year by partnering with One Love Pit Bull Rescue.

The 10th annual Rescue Rinse will be held at the company’s Phoenix office at  4714 N. 44th St. on Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. Pups will receive a wash, shampoo and towel dry. Washes are donation based, with a $20 donation earning participants a free gift. A silent auction, food and drinks will round out the day’s activities, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to One Love.

For more information, visit www.rescuerinse.com.

Like what you see? Share it!

Related Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Our Advertisers

 
 