From the Editor

Hello, North Central Neighbors! On the cover this month, we take a deeper look at some of the issues in the northern part of our coverage area, but are prevalent city-wide, and discuss some solutions. We also celebrate a resident who has been a fixture at a Valley Denny’s for more than 40 years.

April 22 is Earth Day, so this month we are shining a spotlight on people who are working to make a difference in their corner of the world — from the student Environmental Club at Madison No. 1 [page 22] and the Royal Palm Neighborhood Earth Day clean up [page 4] to a sustainable home goods retailer [page 16], the APS Community Shade Tree Program [page 12] and more.

Speaking of making a difference, be sure to read about one Washington High School senior who wants to bring his passion for music to other young people by pursuing a music education degree [page 22].

In this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice takes us behind the scenes to discover the surprising roots of Moto Sushi [page 34].

And, as always, you will find news from neighborhoods, community organizations, schools and businesses in the area, as well as events taking place in and around North Central and beyond.

We appreciate your feedback on stories and input on issues that you feel are important to cover. In the meantime, thank you for your readership — we hope you enjoy our April issue!

All my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net