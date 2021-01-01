From the Editor

Hello, North Central Neighbors — I hope that 2022 is off to a good start for you!

A new year frequently brings change along with it, and that is certainly true here at North Central News, which is why I wanted to take a moment to introduce myself.

I have lived, worked and played in the North Central area for most of my life, and it remains a place that I love and that my family and I call home. As a fan of North Central News for many years, I am absolutely thrilled to serve as its new editor.

One thing that isn’t changing at NCN is our commitment to serving you, our neighbors, by presenting relevant news and information you can use each month. To help us do that even better, I encourage you to reach out and let us know what you would like to see covered.

We also welcome your story submissions. Are you a business owner celebrating a milestone anniversary or hosting a community event? Or perhaps your student won a prestigious award, or your PTO is hosting a fundraiser — we would love to help share the news with our community. Do you have a question about a development going up in your neighborhood? Let us know and we’ll try to get you some answers.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, we thank you for your readership and hope you enjoy our February issue!

All my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net