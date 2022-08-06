Fundraising concert held during ‘Month of Miracles’

For the 21st year, RE/MAX Professionals will celebrate “Month of Miracles” throughout August to help raise awareness for Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

“ It’s a priority for RE/MAX Professionals to give back to the community in which we live and work,” said Nate Martinez, owner of RE/MAX Professionals “One hundred percent of the monies raised go toward life-saving treatments, medical equipment and valuable research, and it’s truly humbling to see their impact on our friends and neighbors.”

During this year’s fundraising, the group will host a concert Aug. 12, with local talent Vedder Gabriel and Nashville star Ave Paige, who is this year’s Miracle Child representative for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Both artists have been patients within the CMN network hospitals, which makes this event special. Vedder was born with Necrotizing EnteroColitis or (NEC), and the doctors gave him a 30 percent chance of survival. Ava was diagnosed with Leukemia just before her 15th birthday.

The concert will be held at The Ainsworth Phoenix, 3 S. 2nd St., Suite 117, Phoenix. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are $75 or $100 for VIP tickets. The event will also include a live auction.

For more information about RE/MAX Professionals, call 623.362.3000 or visit www.joinremaxprofessionalsaz.com. Learn more about the Month of Miracles program at https://news.remax.com/what-is-remax-month-of-miracles.

Tagged fundraiser, nonprofit, Things to do in Phoenix