Grant will help AHS support senior dogs

Pet owners with senior dogs in need of assistance from the Arizona Humane Society’s (AHS) Pet Resource Center received a much-needed boost when The Grey Muzzle Organization announced the recipients of its annual grants this summer and AHS was among the winners. The $10,000 grant will help AHS assist dozens of pet owners in need of monetary assistance through its Bridge the Gap program’s Real-Time Solutions Fund to ensure struggling pet parents have the resources they need to keep their senior dogs out of the shelter.

The funding will help pets like Kiana (pictured), a 9-year-old Chihuahua who ran away after a monsoon storm and was hit by a car, resulting in injuries to her back legs. Not only was Kiana’s owner completely devastated but also was faced with the possibility of having to give her up due to the costs to treat her. Thanks to this grant, AHS’ Bridge the Gap program provided the financial aid needed to cover Kiana’s medical care so she can remain with her family.

The Arizona Humane Society is one of 78 animal welfare groups chosen from 344 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs. The winning groups received more than $705,000 in grants to help save or improve the lives of senior dogs in their communities.

“This grant can help AHS provide owned senior dogs like Kiana the veterinary care they need to remain with their families, amongst an array of other resources,” said Lindsay La Pre, AHS Pet Resource Manager. “AHS is dedicated to helping both pets and people and are so grateful to The Grey Muzzle Organization for their support in giving pet owners a helping hand in caring for their senior furry family members.”

Over the past 14 years, the national nonprofit The Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $3.8 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

For more information, visit www.azhumane.org.