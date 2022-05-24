Thrift Boutique supports local animal rescue

HALO Animal Rescue is a nonprofit that was founded in 1994 to provide temporary shelter to abandoned cats and dogs until they can be adopted into permanent homes. Since that time, more than 75,000 dogs and cats have found a new home.

To help support the rescue’s mission, the organization operates a thrift boutique that carries a huge selection of women’s clothing, shoes, purses and accessories, and all for only $4 or less for most items.

Located at 11649 N. Cave Creek Rd., Suite F, in Phoenix, the clothing comes primarily from High Society Resale Boutique. The thrift boutique also now carries high-quality home furnishings donated by Stevan’s consignment and Switch consignment.

Currently, the boutique is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact the thrift boutique at 602-274-3444. For additional information about HALO Animal Rescue, visit www.halorescue.org.