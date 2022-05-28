Sponsorship will fund community garden

The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department has announced a $2 million sponsorship from Republic Services, Inc. that will help fund a one-acre sustainable oasis featuring native desert plants and shaded walking and seating areas at Margaret T. Hance Park.

The garden oasis will feature 33 native desert plants chosen for their ability to thrive in the Phoenix heat and requires low water usage.

Construction has already begun on the one-acre Republic Services Garden that will live just east of the playground and splash pad areas. The project is expected to be completed in time for Phoenix’s hosting of Super Bowl LVII in February 2023.

For more information, visit www.phoenix.gov/newsroom/parks-and-recreation/2319.

Tagged community garden, Margaret T. Hance Park