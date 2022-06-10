Help keep pets safe this summer

While summer doesn’t officially arrive until June 21, the temperatures are already solidly in the triple digits — and it will only get hotter. Which is why Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is reminding Valley residents that pets also need proper shade, water and a cool place to rest during extreme heat and offers four tips to help keep them safe.

First, never leave your pet in a parked car. An animal’s body temperature can rise in just seconds, causing heat-related problems or even death. Normal body temperature for dogs and cats is between 101- and 103-degrees Fahrenheit.

It is also important to always provide adequate shade for an animal that is staying outside of the house for any length of time.

When exercising, make sure to walk your pet on cooler surfaces to protect his or her feet from burning, or head out in the morning or evening when sidewalks may be cooler. When the temperature is 75 degrees, asphalt can heat up to 125 degrees. If the pavement is too hot for you to hold your hand on for more than a few seconds, it’s much too hot for your pet’s paws.

Finally, when traveling with a pet, carry a gallon container filled with fresh, cold water. Give him or her frequent drinks; and if they begin to pant, give them water immediately.

For more tips on keeping pets cool, check out Maricopa County’s Animal Care and Control’s page: www.maricopa.gov/5268/Animal-Care-and-Control.