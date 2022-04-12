Help struggling Valley moms feel special this Mother’s Day

Nourish Phoenix, a nonprofit fighting poverty in Phoenix since 1984, is hosting its annual Mother’s Day donation drive this month. This unique collection is helping mothers all over the Valley feel loved on their day.

To support this effort, the organization is requesting new and unused purses and goods to help moms feel pampered and appreciated. In addition to purses, suggested items include hair products, accessories, jewelry, perfume, sunglasses, nail polish and makeup.

The goal for 2022 is to give away 200 purses packed with goodies to Valley moms who are struggling. Donations will be accepted through April 29. Donation hours at Nourish Phoenix are 8–11 a.m., Monday through Friday at the organization’s facility at 501 S. 9th Ave., in downtown Phoenix. Please mark the donation “Mother’s Day” to designate it for this program.

Residents who have yet to file their Arizona taxes (or are looking ahead to the 2022 tax filing) may want to consider making a direct donation to support the nonprofit, which is eligible for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. Visit the website for information.

For additional information, call 602-254-7450 or visit www.nourishphx.org.