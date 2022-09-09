Historical Society offers water discussion

The Sunnyslope Historical Society and Museum will bring Arizona’s drought and water shortage issues into focus as it hosts Terry Goddard at a free September event.

Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m., Goddard will speak on Arizona’s water resources and the future of water in the Southwest. Attendees also will have the opportunity to explore the museum’s new exhibits.

Sunnyslope Historical Society is located at 737 E. Hatcher Rd. For additional information, call or visit www.sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org.