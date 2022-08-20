Indian Center celebrates 75 years

Phoenix Indian Center will commemorate its 75th anniversary this year with a Silver & Turquoise Ball event, which will take place Friday, Oct. 21, at Sheraton Phoenix Downtown. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Our History. Honoring the People.”

“Phoenix Indian Center has been an inclusive and welcome gathering spot for the urban American Indian population for 75 years,” said Jolyana Begay-Kroupa, CEO of Phoenix Indian Center. “We’re excited to bring the Silver & Turquoise Ball back to downtown Phoenix, where our organization first started in 1947. Since then, the Center has become the largest of its kind in the country, having served more than half a million people in the Phoenix metro area.”

The event will host a silent and live auction featuring American Indian art, jewelry and other gifts and services from local businesses. Additional highlights of the event include a unique Indigenous-inspired dinner menu and cultural entertainment throughout the evening.

To learn more, visit www.phxindcenter.org and click on the “Events” link.