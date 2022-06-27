Kiwanis Club raises $35K for kids

The Valley of the Sun Camelback Kiwanis Club recently held its sold out 27th Annual Sunstroke Open Charity Golf Tournament.

The event brought together over 140 golfers and many supporters on June 4 at the Raven Golf Course.

The club reports that, “Everyone had an excellent time golfing and enjoyed lunch with a raffle and silent auction.”

More than $35,000 was raised for youth charities, and schools supported by the club. The Valley of the Sun Camelback Kiwanis Club provides charitable assistance to the Valley’s underprivileged youth and post-secondary educational scholarships to deserving scholars lacking financial means.

Residents interested in being part of the Kiwanis Club and or supporting its endeavors, may contact Mike Lowry, 2021–22 president, at 602-795-8185. For additional information, visit www.kiwaniscbk.org.