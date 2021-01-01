Light rail bridge construction to close portion of I-17, Jan. 14-17

January 2022
A stretch of Interstate 17 between Northern and Peoria avenues in Phoenix will be closed the weekend of Jan. 14–17 for construction of the Valley Metro light rail bridges over the freeway north of Dunlap Avenue.
I-17 will be closed in both directions to allow Valley Metro contractors to install girders for the two new light rail bridge structures as part of the agency’s Northwest Extension Phase II project. Due to anticipated travel delays, drivers should consider alternate routes, including State Route 51 and Loop 101, while the following I-17 closure is in place:
Valley Metro’s project team also will work on girder installation during overnight hours this week (Jan. 11–13), requiring lane restrictions along southbound I-17 south of Peoria Avenue. Southbound I-17 is scheduled to be narrowed to two lanes between Peoria and Northern avenues from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 11) and Wednesday nights (Jan. 12). Traffic will be stopped briefly as needed for girder installation during the overnight restrictions. If necessary, similar overnight restrictions will be scheduled on Thursday night, Jan. 13.
Valley drivers can get real-time highway conditions on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at www.az511.gov, by calling 5-1-1 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.