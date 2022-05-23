Movie nights, potluck and more at Desert Christian in June

Desert Christian Fellowship invites residents to join them at their free community events scheduled for June.

The month kicks off with the Seniors Potluck, scheduled for Thursday, June 9, at noon. Older adults are invited to bring a favorite dish and meet others. The guest speakers will be healthcare workers who will teach low-impact CPR.

June 10 and June 24 are free movie night. The events start at 6 p.m. and will feature the film “Redemption of The Heart” and “Chronicles of Narnia, The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe.” Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Other June events include the annual baby/family dedication day, June 12 at 10:15 a.m.; Vacation Bible School for kindergartners through sixth-graders, June 13­–17, 9 a.m.–noon; and a Bike-a-thon and Safety Day event June 29, 9 a.m.–noon. (Bring your bike and friends and learn bike safety. Snacks will be provided.)

Finally, Wednesday nights, “The Chosen” series will be presented at 5:45 p.m. beginning June 8 and running through July 27. The event will be held in the Haney Hall building, Room 1. Free snacks and drinks will be provided.

Desert Christian Fellowship Church is located at 1445 W. Northern Ave., Phoenix. For additional information, contact the church office at 602-861-4008, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m., or visit www.dcf-phx.com.