New Heat Respite Shelter opens

In May, the City of Phoenix announced its partnership with Maricopa County, St. Vincent DePaul, and Community Bridges, Inc., to open and operate a new shelter that will provide day and nighttime heat relief for up to 200 people experiencing homelessness.

The facility, owned by the City of Phoenix, is located near 28th and Washington Streets. The shelter is a closed campus, meaning there are no walk-up services and clients need to be referred to the facility by a caseworker.

Those staying at the facility will have dedicated beds to sleep in, access to three meals each day, showers and a secure place to store their belongings. Pets are also welcome.

St. Vincent de Paul will operate the center and provide comprehensive case management services to each resident.

Staff will be able to assist individuals with obtaining identification, accessing medical and financial services, and connecting to employment and housing opportunities. The heat relief location will be open and operating through this joint funding model through Oct. 31, 2022, with the goal of the City continuing year-round operations through 2024.

Valley residents can find cooling stations and water through the Heat Relief Network: https://hrn.azmag.gov. The interactive map also shows donation sites, where residents can help support those in need of assistance.