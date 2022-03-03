Phoenix names new fire chief

City Manager Jeff Barton announced in January the selection of Michael Duran as the new chief of the Phoenix Fire Department. Duran took over as Fire Chief after the retirement of Chief Kara Kalkbrenner, Feb. 22.

A married father of three, Chief Duran is a Phoenix native and second-generation firefighter.

Duran has spent 27 years with the department. Prior to assuming the role of chief, he was assistant chief, supervising the Medical and Support Service Division. The division accounts for roughly 85 percent of all Fire Department dispatches.

He also is leading the implementation of the Community Assistance Program (CAP). The CAP, approved by Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix City Council, sets aside $15 million dollars for the first-of-its kind program to improve the crisis response for behavioral and mental health calls in the community.

Prior to his role as assistant chief, Duran was deputy chief of the Central Division and a division chief of Facilities Management and Homeland Defense Bureaus.

He spent the early years of his career in the field as a firefighter, engineer and captain, where he developed a deep understanding of the fire service, emergency response models, and how best to serve a diverse community. As a member of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) AZ Task Force-1, he has provided service in high profile events such as Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Florence and has provided public safety planning for the Super Bowl and College Football Playoffs.

“As the Fire Chief, I will prioritize innovative opportunities to improve the safety and services of our system,” said Duran. “I am committed to creating a positive and equitable environment while promoting the development and sustainability of our organization.”